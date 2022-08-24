PGA Tour Announces Major Changes After Players Only Met Tiger Woods

Continuing to grapple with mounting pressure from a rival golf league, LIV, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced sweeping changes in the wake of last week’s players-only meeting hosted by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

The PGA announced Wednesday that the Tour’s top players are making an “unprecedented” commitment to participate in at least 20 tournaments starting next season. 12 of them will have increased wallets in the amount of $15 to $20 million.

“We’ve all made a commitment to get together more often to make the product more appealing,” McIlroy said. “I don’t have a crystal ball, but I think everyone in that room thought it was the best way to move forward.”

Monahan echoed similar sentiments at his pre-Tour Championship press conference:

Our best players firmly support the Tour, helping us provide an unrivaled product to our fans, who are almost guaranteed to see the best players competing against each other in 20 or more tournaments during the season.

The best players also promise to participate in the Players Championship, four major championships, three FedEx Cup playoffs and three additional PGA tournaments.