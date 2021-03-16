PGA Tour 2K: Tiger Woods, long-term deal with 2K Games

The editor will collaborate with this legendary golfer, who will also participate in the development of the games; they also announce the purchase of the studio.

2K Games has announced a long-term agreement with Tiger Woods, one of the greatest players in golf history. This has been announced by the company in a press release in which they have also reported on the acquisition of HB Studios, those responsible for PGA Tour 2K21, also behind The Golf Club. The purchase operation is not yet fully closed, but they expect it to be completed during the first quarter of 2021, once all conditions are verified. The financial terms of both agreements have not been made public.

Tiger Woods has garnered 15 major professional championship victories throughout his long professional career, as well as 82 victories on the PGA Tour. Awarded 11 times PGA Tour Player of the Year, he is recognized as one of the greatest golfers of all time.

“I am looking forward to returning to the gaming scene, and with 2K and HB Studios I have found the right partners to make this happen,” Tiger Woods noted in January. “It is an honor to be a part of this opportunity and I look forward to sharing my experience and knowledge as we build the future of golf video games together.”

More than the image: he will be involved in the development

The agreement will allow 2K Games to use Woods’ name and image in any game in the PGA Tour 2K series. He may also appear in any golf title published by this publisher as long as the agreement remains in force. Additionally, he will serve as CEO and consultant, while 2K will partner with Woods’ TGR Foundation, which brings STEM curricula and study programs to the university so that needy students have access to tools for school and beyond.

“In golf, there is no bigger icon than Tiger Woods. Like the rest of the world, he saddened us to learn of his recent accident and we wish him a full and smooth recovery, ”said David Ismailer, President of 2K. “We are looking forward to announcing our partnership with Tiger, whose legendary career has transcended sports. We are delighted that he is joining our PGA TOUR 2K series as CEO. ”

According to James Seaboyer, president and studio director of HB Studios, they are delighted to become part of the 2K family. “Our work with 2K on PGA TOUR 2K21 took our capabilities and aspirations to the next level, and we are looking forward to showing the world what we are planning for the future.” The purchase of the studio will reinforce the company’s commitment to the PGA Tour 2K series, a strategic acquisition that will serve to expand its portfolio of sports games.