PGA Awards 2021: check out the full list of nominees

The Producers Union award is usually one of the main thermometers for the Oscar for Best Film, as members participate in the vote at both events.
The PGA Awards will take place on March 24th. Check out the nominees.
Best Film Production
Borat: Next Film Tape
Judas and the Black Messiah
The Supreme Voice of the Blues
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
One Night in Miami …
Beautiful Vengeance
The sound of silence
The Chicago 7
Best Animation Production
The Croods 2: A New Age
Two brothers
On the Way to the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best TV Episode Production
Better Call Saul – Season 5 (Eligibility pending)
Bridgerton – Season 1 (Eligibility pending)
The Crown – season 4
The Mandalorian – Season 2
Ozark – season 3
Best Television Episode Production – Comedy
Curb Your Enthusiasm – Season 10 (Eligibility pending)
The Flight Attendant – Season 1
Schitt’s Creek – season 6
Ted Lasso – Season 1
What We Do in the Shadows – Season 2
Best Limited Series Production
I May Destroy You (Pending eligibility)
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Film Production for TV or Streaming
Bad Education
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Pending eligibility)
Hamilton
Jane Goodall: The Hope (Eligibility pending)
What the Constitution Means To Me (Pending eligibility)
Best Non-Fiction Production for TV
60 Minutes – 53rd season
The Last Dance – Season 1 (Eligibility pending)
Laurel Canyon (Pending eligibility)
McMillion $ – Season 1 (Eligibility pending)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Pending eligibility)
Best Live Show Production or Talk Show
8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Special) (Pending eligibility)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Season 26 (Eligibility pending)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 7 (Eligibility pending)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – Season 6 (Eligibility pending)
Saturday Night Live – Season 46 (Eligibility pending)
Best Competition Program Production
The Amazing Race – 32nd season
The Masked Singer – Season 3 and 4 (Eligibility pending)
Nailed It! – 4th season (Eligibility pending)
RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 12 (Eligibility pending)
The Voice – 18th and 19th season (Pending eligibility)