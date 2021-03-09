PGA Awards 2021: check out the full list of nominees

The Producers Union award is usually one of the main thermometers for the Oscar for Best Film, as members participate in the vote at both events.

The PGA Awards will take place on March 24th. Check out the nominees.

Best Film Production

Borat: Next Film Tape

Judas and the Black Messiah

The Supreme Voice of the Blues

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

One Night in Miami …

Beautiful Vengeance

The sound of silence

The Chicago 7

Best Animation Production

The Croods 2: A New Age

Two brothers

On the Way to the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best TV Episode Production

Better Call Saul – Season 5 (Eligibility pending)

Bridgerton – Season 1 (Eligibility pending)

The Crown – season 4

The Mandalorian – Season 2

Ozark – season 3

Best Television Episode Production – Comedy

Curb Your Enthusiasm – Season 10 (Eligibility pending)

The Flight Attendant – Season 1

Schitt’s Creek – season 6

Ted Lasso – Season 1

What We Do in the Shadows – Season 2

Best Limited Series Production

I May Destroy You (Pending eligibility)

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Film Production for TV or Streaming

Bad Education

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Pending eligibility)

Hamilton

Jane Goodall: The Hope (Eligibility pending)

What the Constitution Means To Me (Pending eligibility)

Best Non-Fiction Production for TV

60 Minutes – 53rd season

The Last Dance – Season 1 (Eligibility pending)

Laurel Canyon (Pending eligibility)

McMillion $ – Season 1 (Eligibility pending)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Pending eligibility)

Best Live Show Production or Talk Show

8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Special) (Pending eligibility)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Season 26 (Eligibility pending)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 7 (Eligibility pending)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – Season 6 (Eligibility pending)

Saturday Night Live – Season 46 (Eligibility pending)

Best Competition Program Production

The Amazing Race – 32nd season

The Masked Singer – Season 3 and 4 (Eligibility pending)

Nailed It! – 4th season (Eligibility pending)

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 12 (Eligibility pending)

The Voice – 18th and 19th season (Pending eligibility)