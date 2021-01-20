Pfizer vaccine may prevent transmission of covid-19

In addition to preventing the most severe cases of covid-19 with great efficacy, the Pfizer vaccine can induce an immune response strong enough to not only prevent vaccinees from contracting the disease, but it can also prevent vaccinated people from transmitting the new coronavirus for other individuals. This is revealed by a survey released this Monday (18th).

The study, conducted by researchers at the Sheba Medical Center in Israel, analyzed the immune response of 102 people treated with the vaccine of the American pharmaceutical company. Of this total, 100 patients developed up to 20 times more antibodies in one week after the second dose than people recovered from severe cases of covid-19.

Regarding the two people who did not show antibodies, one of them is immunocompromised, that is, he has weakened defense mechanisms against infections. As for the other, the institution is still investigating why it did not obtain protection.

The researchers believe that the higher amounts of antibodies prevent the virus from infecting cells and replicating enough to contaminate vaccinated people, thus preventing transmission.

Pioneering research

Until now, scientists have bet only on preventing the most serious conditions and reducing the number of deaths, as they did not know if the vaccines were able to stop the transmission of Sars-CoV-2. Not even Pfizer or other manufacturers released data showing how their immunizers affect the spread of the disease.

According to the director of the epidemiology unit at Sheba Medical Center Gili Regev-Yochay, leader of the study, the results are in line with the experience of the pharmacist and are “even better than expected”.

Despite the scientist’s optimism, additional studies are needed to confirm that people immunized with the Pfizer vaccine will not spread the coronavirus, according to The Jerusalem Post. Researchers also want to know how long this immunity lasts.