Pfizer vaccine caused reactions in 2 patients in the UK

Shortly after starting the coronavirus vaccination campaign, the United Kingdom already registered the first cases of allergic reactions to the Pfizer vaccine. The occurrence was reported yesterday and led the region to adopt new measures to prevent people with “significant allergic reactions” from receiving the immunizer, which can cause negative effects on the body.

The measure for now aims only to advise people with more severe allergies to avoid the immunizer. The warning was issued by the UK Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency, which is equivalent to Anvisa in Brazil.

“That people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccine after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded negatively yesterday,” said Stephen Powis, who is the medical director of the NHS in England.

The Pfizer vaccine developed in conjunction with BioNTech has already been approved and is authorized to be distributed in the United Kingdom, however it is worth mentioning that these isolated cases do not mean that it is not effective or totally dangerous, since the patients who experienced reactions are well and the new measures aim to avoid further complications.

In addition to failing to recommend the vaccine for those who have a history of severe allergy to food, vaccines and medicines, the United Kingdom has also determined that it should only be applied in places where there is equipment for resuscitation and emergency treatment of patients.



