Pfizer To Give Covid-19 Vaccine To Teenagers Between 12-15 Years Old

Pfizer-BioNTech plans to allow the use of the COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 15 years. This is Pfizer how the US Food and Drug Administration planned, according to a report published by The New York Times.

The Times referred to anonymous federal officials who were not authorized to speak publicly about the FDA’s plans. According to the Times, if the FDA allows the vaccine to be used in the younger group during the week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will likely meet the next day to review clinical trial data and make a recommendation on use.

Use for young people may once again increase the demand for vaccines

On March 31, Pfizer announced that the vaccine fully protected adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 against COVID-19 in a small Phase III clinical trial. The vaccine was also well tolerated in the age group and resulted in basically standard side effects.

In the 2,260-person trial, 1,131 adolescents aged 12 to 15 received the vaccine, while 1,129 received a placebo. There were 18 symptomatic COVID-19 cases in the study, all in the placebo group. Pfizer noted that the vaccinated group produced higher levels of neutralizing antibodies than those previously seen in people aged 16 to 25 years.

So far, more than 105 million adults in the US (32 percent of the population) have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. More than 147 million (44 percent of the population) have at least one dose of vaccine. However, the vaccination rate in the US has since dropped from an average of 2.6 million vaccines a day to 2.3 million since mid-April.

It is thought that authorization for the use of the Pfizer – BioNTech vaccine in young people could once again increase the demand for vaccines in the country before summer events and the start of school in autumn.