Pfizer stole corona vaccine information

Pfizer, which came to the fore with successful COVID-19 vaccine studies, was attacked by cyberattacks. Information about the COVID-19 vaccine, a joint study of Pfizer and BioNTech SE, was stolen by the hackers.

Stating that none of their systems could be fully seized, Pfizer officials said, “We do not yet know whether any study participants have been identified through the data accessed.”

Hackers who attacked European Medicines Agency (EMA) servers managed to steal regulatory presentations of vaccines. Underlining that the attacks on EMA servers will not interrupt the vaccination studies, the company announced that an investigation was initiated with the participation of law enforcement officials. After the announcement, Pfizer shares on the New York Stock Exchange fell 1.6 percent.

During the pandemic, it was alleged that Russian and Chinese origin hacker groups attacked companies working for the COVID-19 vaccine. Cybersecurity experts working at International Business Machines have announced that hackers working in some states attack companies that distribute vaccines.

In November, Microsoft stated that hackers working in the governments of Russia and North Korea had cyberattacks and prevented the attacks on 7 major companies carrying out COVID-19 vaccine studies.

BioNTech and Pfizer applied to EMA on November 30 to obtain license for the vaccine they developed.

The EMA is expected to make its decision on the use of the vaccine by December 29, while Pfizer and BioNTech’s investigation of the vaccine named “BNT162b2” continues.

While the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech drew attention in the vaccine race against Covid-19, the vaccine was started to be administered in the UK after it was approved on December 2. Canada also approved the use of the vaccine during the day. Canada became the second country after England to approve the widespread use of this vaccine.



