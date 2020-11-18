Pfizer covid-19 vaccine has 95% effectiveness

The final analysis of the results of the third phase of testing the Pfizer vaccine against covid-19 exceeded initial expectations, which were already high. This Wednesday (18), the pharmaceutical company announced that the substance reached 95% effectiveness, even in the elderly (above 94%), and that there are no serious concerns related to the safety of those who receive it.

The next steps to be taken, the company indicates, will be the request for emergency use of the immunizer by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the United States regulatory agency, in the coming days and also the sending of information to agencies in other countries. . In addition, everything will be published in a scientific journal, he says.

“The effectiveness was consistent with demographic data for age, race and ethnicity. The rapid protection that this vaccine offers – combined with its tolerability profile in all age groups studied so far – should help make the immunizer an important tool to tackle the disease. current pandemic “, commemorates Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech, a German company involved in the studies.

In total, 41,135 people received the second dose of the vaccine or placebo and 10 severe cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus were detected, with nine patients not receiving BNT162b2 (official product name). In addition, of 170 infections, 162 affected those in whom saline was administered; only 8 were vaccinated.

Pfizer Vaccine: Trust and Experience

Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Turkey, Germany and the United States add up to 150 evaluation networks, which will be responsible for collecting data for another two years. Regarding distribution difficulties, mainly related to the need to keep the substance at minus 70 ° C, Pfizer defends: “We trust our vast experience and the infrastructure of the existing refrigeration device chain to distribute the vaccine throughout the world.”

From that, 1.3 billion doses are expected in 2021 and 50 million this year. Three vaccine factories in the United States, belonging to Pfizer, will take care of production, in addition to Belgium. “BioNTech’s units in Germany will also be used for global supply,” said the companies.



