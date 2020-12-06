Pfizer CEO: “We are not sure about after the vaccination”

A worrying statement came from Pfizer, the partner of BioNTech, founded by the Turkish scientists Özlem Türeci and Uğur Şahin, in coronavirus vaccine studies. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that they are not sure whether the virus was transmitted after vaccination and that investigations should be done …

Is it possible for us to infect other people after vaccination?

For the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, with successful results, Albert Bourla, CEO and Chairman of Pfizer company, gave an interview to the US press. The question of “Can the virus be transmitted to others even though the vaccine is given” directed to Bourla and the answer given by Bourla did not go unnoticed. “I think it is something that needs to be examined whether the virus can be transmitted after vaccination,” Bourla responded. As far as we know now, we cannot be sure of that ”and opened the door for new discussions about the vaccine.

As you know, in November, Pfizer announced that its vaccine was more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 and announced that it had applied for an emergency use permit to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Bribery crisis in COVID-19 vaccination processes

On the other hand, it turned out that the Chinese Sinovac BioTech company has been involved in many bribery incidents in the past. According to the Washington Post, Sinovac Biotech, which has made a name for itself by breaking grounds in the treatment of SARS and swine flu, has bribed China’s drug regulatory and approval agency for past vaccine approvals.

In addition, according to court decisions, more than 20 medical personnel admitted to receiving bribes from Sinovac officials between 2015 and 2018. A salesperson with the surname Yang at Sinovac company also admitted that they commissioned the responsible person to encourage the use of vaccines. So much so that Yang gave the official a commission of 2,441 dollars for a hospital in Guangdong to purchase 5,351 doses of Hepatitis A vaccine.



