Pfizer-BioNTech : Vaccine is safe and effective for children aged 5 to 11 years

Pfizer-BioNTech has announced that the new type of Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine is safe and highly effective in young children aged 5 to 11 years.

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to apply to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of the month for authorization to use the vaccine in children. Millions of elementary school students could be vaccinated if the reviews move forward as quickly as they do for older children and adults.

Unvaccinated children can transmit the virus to family members, teachers, and other people they interact with regularly, even if they don’t get sick themselves.

D., a pediatrician and vaccine specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. “There will be a lot of parents who will breathe a sigh of relief when they hear this,” said Kristin Oliver.