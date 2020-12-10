Pfizer and BioNtech a cyberattack to steal documents

We are in the middle of the second Wave of the Coronavirus around the world. Those infected are skyrocketing, and although we have the good news that vaccinations have already begun in countries like England, it will still take weeks, months, to see the results. Therefore, other companies continue to work on their own vaccines is a priority.

But some are suffering inexplicable cyberattacks with the sole purpose of harming not those companies themselves, but the entire world.

The EMA, hacked

Just yesterday, the EMA or European Medicines Agency, officially denounced on its website that it has been the subject of a cyberattack, for which it has launched an investigation in cooperation with the police authorities. As reported by Pfizer and BioNTech, this computer attack has achieved what could have been one of its objectives: “Illegally accessing some documents related” to its vaccine, which were stored on an EMA server.

. Right now the most prominent ‘actors’ in the field of vaccination against Coronavirus due to the efficacy of their vaccines, both Pfizer and BioNTech have detailed that at the moment they are not aware that “any study participant has been identified through of the data that has been accessed “. In fact, both guarantee that “there has been no violation of the BioNTech or Pfizer systems in relation to this incident”, but that the attack has been limited to the EMA facilities.

“At this time, we await further information on the EMA investigation and will respond appropriately and in accordance with EU law.”

They will not alter the calendar

Does this mean that the vaccination campaigns of both are going to suffer some kind of delay? Apparently not, because the EMA “has assured them that the cyber attack will have no impact on the review schedule” of their vaccines against Covid-19. And it is that the European authority will decide on December 29 if it approves the Pfizer vaccine and on January 12 on Moderna’s.

Cyber ​​attacks against pharmaceutical companies and researchers

Cyber ​​attacks are also being used to annoy health care organizations fighting the pandemic. Attacks that the Microsoft security team has analyzed and they tell us in an official post on their blog which groups are attributed to. In fact they are even hacking hospitals.

In recent months, “we have detected cyber attacks by three cyber groups targeting seven major companies directly involved in research on vaccines and treatments for Covid-19.” Among the targets are major pharmaceutical companies and vaccine researchers from Canada, France, India, South Korea and the United States.

The attacks came from the hacker group Strontiun, originally from Russia, and two groups from North Korea that Microsoft calls Zinc and Cerium. Among the objectives of these three groups is the majority attack on vaccine manufacturers that have Covid-19 vaccines in various stages of clinical trials. One is a clinical research organization participating in the trials, and another has developed a test for Covid-19.



