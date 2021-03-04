PF seized R $ 170,000 in a lawsuit for fraud

On Wednesday (8), the Federal Police began an operation aimed at combating fraud in emergency aid during the pandemic. In total, 97 federal agents were mobilized for the so-called Operation Fourth Parcel, which searched eight states: Amazonas, Bahia, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Paraná, Rondônia, Maranhão and São Paulo.

The operation is a task force of the so-called Integrated Action Strategy against Emergency Aid Fraud (EIAFAE), a group with members of the Federal Police, the Public Ministry, the Ministry of Citizenship, Caixa Econômica, the Federal Revenue Service, the Comptroller General of the Union and Federal Audit Court. Until now, the Justice has confiscated more than R $ 170 thousand in assets of the investigated, and in São Paulo alone, a gang would have accumulated R $ 70 thousand.

According to the PF, among the objectives of joint action are the identification of massive frauds and the “disarticulation of criminal organizations that work causing damage to assistance programs”.

In February, Operation Third Parcel officers carried out 73 search and seizure warrants in four states. So far, it has been considered the largest to combat aid fraud.

Emergency aid

On Monday (01), the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), stated that the aid should start to be transferred in installments of R $ 250 in March, April, May and June. The benefit must be paid to 33 million Brazilians. According to the government, the measure will be aimed only at people who have been severely affected by the crisis.