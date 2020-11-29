PF arrests “TSE hackers” in Brazil and Portugal

This Saturday (28), the Federal Police launched Operation Exploit with the objective of arresting members of the hacker group Cyberteam, who assumed responsibility for the attacks on the databases and servers of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) on November 15, date of the first round of Elections 2020.

Three arrest warrants and search and seizure warrants were carried out in São Paulo and Minas Gerais, and another in Portugal, with support from local authorities. The leader of the group, a Portuguese citizen known as “Zambrius”, said in an interview with Estadão before being arrested that he is not a criminal: “I am a good person”, he said.

According to Estadão sources, Zambrius was the hacker arrested in Portugal, but there is still no information on what the possible penalties for the criminal would be, considering that he is not a Brazilian citizen. Zambrius has been arrested on other occasions for hacker attacks on other institutions and was banned from leaving the house, including wearing an electronic anklet.

To Estadão, 19-year-old Zambrius said that he was not paid by anyone to attack the TSE and that his intention was simply to reveal the vulnerabilities of the Brazilian institution, without having party political motivations. Still, the attack helped fuel conspiracy theories and spread false news about the legitimacy of the 2020 elections, as well as electronic voting machines. Defeated candidates took advantage of the situation to publicly question the election, even without any indication that the vote count was compromised



