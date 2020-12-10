PF arrests suspects illegally receiving Emergency Aid

The Federal Police started today (10) an action to combat fraud in the payment of emergency aid. Named Operation Second Parcel, it takes place in 14 states and a total of 7 arrest warrants and 42 search and seizure warrants were issued.

According to the PF itself, a large part of the action takes place in cities in the state of São Paulo. Among the arrests made on Thursday is that of a bank suspected of facilitating fraud.

As part of the operation, the Justice allowed the blocking of R $ 650 thousand in accounts that received the aid illegitimately. Approved in April this year, the government benefit aims to help low-income families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the beginning of the investigations, the PF has been able to detect, block and cancel the registration of more than 3.82 million irregular requests. With this, the agency avoided a loss of R $ 2.3 billion to the public coffers.

The operation is a strategy coordinated by the Federal Police in collaboration with the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), Caixa, the Federal Revenue Service, the Federal Comptroller General (CGU), the Federal Audit Court (TCU) and the Ministry of Citizenship .

How are frauds carried out?

According to the Federal Police, criminals use bank slips to simulate business operations and thus deliver the coup. In this way, the benefit amount is deposited in accounts created by them, instead of going to the real beneficiaries.

Because it is national in scope, the agency reports massive fraud attempts. In addition, in most cases, fraudsters use the registration of people who are not aware of the right to assistance.

With this, the PF believes in the involvement of criminal organizations in the scam. So she says that she will continue to carry out more in-depth investigations in order to avoid new cases.



