PewDiePie Hits Twitter With The Spotify Playlist Released

The Spotify playlist of PewDiePie, which has 106 million subscribers, one of the most famous YouTubers in the world, has emerged. The artists youTuber listened to suddenly turned him into an agenda item on Twitter.

One of YouTube’s top subscribers, Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg’s Spotify playlist, was shared publicly. Twitter users who realized this event trended PewDiePie on Twitter. The world-famous YouTuber, which has been praised by some people for its music, has become the target of criticism arrows by some people.

PewDiePie, who has been listening to artists such as Kero Kero Bonito, Rina Sawayama, Slayyyter, Rico Nasty, SOPHIE, Arca on Spotify, has been praised by those who love this style. Others were surprised to see such a selective musical style.

this being pewdiepies actual spotify account pic.twitter.com/TY15tr3hOt — param (@mivessimp) August 4, 2020

There were also those who did not like

Like every event, there were people who didn’t like PewDiePie’s music style. Generally, YouTuber, who listens to Hyperpop style music, is thought not to be well known by the people who listen to this music, and those who know it generally do not like him.

Of course, a large audience on Twitter liked the musical interests of PewDiePie. The song and artists were not only less well known, but also represented some communities. PewDiePie, who preferred to listen to artists with differences in areas such as sexual orientation, got very nice comments from some people at this point and got criticism from others.

