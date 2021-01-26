Peugeot e-Partner enters the electric vehicle market

The 2021 model Peugeot e-Partner has been officially introduced for Europe. The French automaker’s new generation electric light commercial vehicle is based on the EMP2 modular platform and uses an electric motor with a torque of 136 PS, 260 Nm with 50 kWh.

2021 model Peugeot e-Partner draws attention with its new generation features

Peugeot states that the new model electric light commercial vehicle can reach a top speed of 100 kilometers / hour in 11.2 seconds and has a driving range of up to 275 kilometers.

With a lithium-ion battery, the vehicle can be charged 80 percent in 5 hours in an 11 kW wall box or 30 minutes in a 100 kW station. In addition, the electric light commercial vehicle can be chosen with two types of built-in chargers, 7.4 kW single-phase and optionally 11 kW three-phase.

With three different driving modes, Eco, Normal and Power, it is possible to obtain maximum output and torque with Power. The car also has two different brake modes, Moderate and Augmented. Additionally, Augmented maximizes braking energy recovery.

Peugeot e-Partner includes a specially adapted i-Cockpit, e-Pass control and three driving modes that allow drivers to switch between Park, Reverse, Neutral and Drive. It also offers real-time traffic alerts, thermal preconditioning via a touchscreen or a dedicated smartphone app, and enhanced pedestrian safety with an audible signal distributed at speeds of up to 29 km / h.

Finally, Peugeot plans to launch the 2021 model e-Partner in Europe later this year.