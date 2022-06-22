Peter Weber turned down an offer to star in “Bachelor in Paradise” after “couldn’t come to an agreement” with ABC

Who knows his own worth! After considering another attempt to find love on screen, Peter Weber exclusively told Us Weekly why the planned appearance in “Bachelor in Paradise” will not take place in season 8.

“I was actually going to enroll in Bachelor in Paradise. I was going to do it. We just couldn’t agree on a contract at the end of the day, that’s what it led to,” 30—year-old Weber shared with us on Tuesday, June 21, at the Mario Badescu Skin Care garden party with Martha Stewart in New York. .

According to the United pilot, the deal was almost completed before he decided to turn down the offer. “I had a weekend. I had a free month to go there, and I was going to try. I honestly was,” he said. “I’ve always looked at it as one place that I haven’t wanted to check out or try yet.”

Thinking about his time in The Bachelor franchise, Weber noted that he does not rule out trying to find the “One” in a reality show. “I thought maybe [I could] try again. But [ABC and I] couldn’t agree on anything in the end and get out. I feel that everything happens for a reason, so everything is fine,” he added.

The former reality TV star also teased that he was inspired to join BiP because he wanted to connect with a special person. “There was someone. I won’t mention these names, but someone was there. That was the only reason I was really curious to go there,” Weber said, before hinting that the contestant was from the season of Clayton Echard’s “The Bachelor.”

The Virginia native also spoke about his attempts to return to the dating scene. “There was a long period—and it sucked — when I just didn’t feel ready for it. I had a strange mindset [after everything that] happened to me came out,” he admitted to Us. “I didn’t want to put myself in the spotlight, which naturally comes from the fact that I am now part of the franchise.”

He added: “I feel so good where I am [now]. I don’t care if people talk. I really don’t [because] I’m going to make me. And if they like it, they like it. If not, then no, but I will do what makes me happy. That’s it.”

Weber originally joined Bachelor Nation in 2019 when he appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette Party. Later that year, he was announced as the host of the 24th season of The Bachelor. During the finale, Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Slass, but the duo broke up after he realized he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prevett.

After a brief attempt by Weber and Prevett to get back together, he revived his romance with season 24 contestant Kelly Flanagan. The couple dated for 10 months before breaking up in December 2020. After a brief reconciliation, the couple announced their separation for good in February 2021.

At that time, the author of “The Adventures of Pilot Pete” noted that he had no plans to return to his past relationships. “I wouldn’t go back to anything that didn’t work,” he told Us in November 2021. — It didn’t work for some reason. And I know it’s hard, and a lot of people struggle with it, but at what stage of my life I’m at right now, I just understand that if it works, it will work. I wouldn’t go back to anything in the past. I’m just waiting.”

With a report by Diana Cooper