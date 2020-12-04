Peter Schiff Addresses Bitcoin Bulls: Don’t Rejoice Now

Gold investor Peter Schiff again targeted Bitcoin investors, this time addressing the bulls. Implying that the bulls should not be immediately happy with the rise seen in BTC, Schiff pointed out that the price could create a double top formation.

Famous investor Peter Schiff, known for his criticism of Bitcoin, targeted Bitcoin bulls on Twitter. Saying that the bulls celebrated after three years, Schiff touched on the new summit held by BTC. The famous investor said:

“The Bitcoin bulls are celebrating because after 3 years Bitcoin has finally managed to reach a new peak. But how can the bulls be so sure that this new peak is not a huge double peaks? Perhaps they should delay celebrations until a true break is confirmed. ”

The double top pattern mentioned by Peter Schiff is one of the trend reversal formations and occurs after the uptrend. As the peak is formed, the price and trading volume increase, then it reaches the peak and starts to fall and the bottom is formed.

This post by Schiff caused many people to react, including popular names.

Reaction to Peter Schiff

Cryptocurrency investor CryptoBull reacted by adapting Peter Schiff’s post to gold. The investor’s post received many likes.

“The golden bulls are celebrating because after 10 years gold has finally managed to reach a new peak. But how can the bulls be so sure that the new peak is not a huge double peak? Perhaps they should delay celebrations until a true break is confirmed. ”

Analyst MMCrypto commented, “learn the technical information”, as if giving Schiff a lecture on technical analysis. Investor Rich Rogers is also among those who reacted. Rogers wrote to Schiff:

“It is too early to judge Bitcoin against the price curve. We have to look at the actual adoption curve. As the rate of adoption increases, the price will automatically increase. Today, countries, companies and individuals who invest in Bitcoin continue to increase significantly compared to 3 years ago. ”

Dan Held shared a photo he had previously sent in response to Schiff’s post.



