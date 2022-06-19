Peter Parker’s Scariest Form Could Only Work in Raimi’s Spider-Man 4

Spider-Man is not usually associated with the horror genre, but if a particular comic book villain is to appear on screen, he can only work as part of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 starring Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker. The project was in development by Sony after the release of the controversial “Spider-Man 3”, also filmed by Raimi, but it was canceled in favor of a reboot of the “New Spider-Man”. However, if Sony wants to use one terrifying storyline and a Marvel character, it will need Raimi at the helm to make everything work.

“Spider-Man” refers to the mutated Peter Parker, who became a terrifying hybrid of spider-man. In the comics, Peter has transformed into Spider-Man several times, such as when he and Angel, a member of the X-Men, transformed into animal forms with the help of Brainchild, or when the villain known as “The Queen” turned Peter into a literal giant spider. . Nevertheless, perhaps the most famous appearance of the character is in the animated series of the 90s under the simple name “Spider—Man”, in which Peter’s mutation is destabilized. An entire arc is dedicated to this problem, as Peter seeks help from Dr. Kurt Connors/Lizard, Charles Xavier, and Hank McCoy, although he eventually grows four extra arms. The battle with Frank Castle and Michael Morbius escalates his transformation into Spider-Man, which can only be undone by the joint efforts of Kraven the Hunter, Dr. Mariah Crawford and the Punisher.

The only film adaptation of a gruesome body horror that could do Spider-Man justice is Sam Raimi’s Spider—Man 4. Raimi is an experienced horror director who has developed the Sinister Dead trilogy starring Bruce Campbell. His Spider-Man trilogy is also filled with horrific moments, such as the birth of Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2, in which a team of doctors is killed. The director also proved that he can make a full-fledged superhero horror film with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” 2022, which turns former Avenger Wanda Maximoff into a slasher villain. With that in mind, Raimi is the perfect director to bring Spider—Man to life.

Peter Parker, played by Tobey Maguire, is also well prepared to transform into Spider-Man. Peter from the Raimi series is already closer to the spider than his colleagues, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield, the plot point is even recognized in Spider-Man: There is No Way Home, as the Peters watch in awe as Peter, played by Toby, produces organic cobwebs on his wrists. . So it would be easy to admit that Peter’s mutation was accelerating, turning him into Spider-Man. Raimi could even change his original script for Spider-Man 4, in which Vulture/Adrian Tooms is the main villain. Vulture ends up accidentally absorbing Spider-Man’s mutation from Peter after trying to drain his youth in Spider-Man, so this plot point can easily be worked out in the Spider-Man 4 scenario.

As a more stylish superhero series focused on horror, Raimi’s universe is the perfect place to explore Spider—Man in a movie. Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, is too in demand to spend half of the film as a giant Cronenberg monster, but Sony could take a chance in restarting the series under the direction of Tobey Maguire. This would not only allow Maguire and Sam Raimi to return triumphantly to the Spider-Man series, but also create a new selection of Spider-Man films taking place in parallel with the Marvel cinematic universe, thanks to the multiverse. Raimi’s films would have been much darker, which would have allowed him to really flex his horror author muscles. Raimi and Maguire’s return to the Spider-Man universe is the perfect way to bring Spider—Man to the screen and finally revive the canceled Spider-Man 4.