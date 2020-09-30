Peter Parker looks very different in Spider-Man Remastered

Insomniac Games gives us our first look at what Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will look like on Sony’s next console

Spider-Man Remastered puts players back in the arachnid superhero’s latex suit, but this time in civilian mode Peter Parker will look a bit different thanks to a new facial capture for the PlayStation 5 update.

In new videos and screenshots released today, Insomniac Games gives us our first look at what Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will look like on Sony’s next console. For starters, it features a Peter Parker whose likeness most closely resembles Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Tom Holland.

I’m not going to lie, the new face of Peter Parker is a bit jarring, if only because he’s so different. The images provided do not appear to indicate that other characters, such as Otto Octavius, received even half as drastic facelifts as the main character, but the more powerful platform enhances the visuals of the original game more generally.

The updated game also includes improved models, ray-traced reflections, and ambient shadows. Whether you like tech jargon or not, it sure looks pretty! For example, here are the first 60fps footage of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered running on PlayStation 5:

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will be available on PlayStation 5 as part of the Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition bundle launching on November 12. There will be no free update for those who already have Spider-Man on PlayStation 4, but the definitive update will be available for people who buy the standard version of Miles Morales on any of the platforms.



