Peter Parker Changed in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

In the trailer released the day before, Sony revealed that Peter Parker’s face was changed in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. Insomniac made an unsatisfactory statement about this change.

One of the first games announced for Sony’s next-generation game console PlayStation 5 was Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the new game in the Spider-Man series. The game, which will have new generation graphics, will not only be satisfied with this, but also include the Remastered version of the previous game Marvel’s Spider-Man.

In short, Spider-Man: Miles Morales would offer a full experience by presenting the previous game of the story, Marvel’s Spider-Man. According to a report that emerged today, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will not only undergo graphical change. The main character of the game, Peter Parker, will also be one of the things that change in the game.

The new Peter Parker became Ben Jordan:

In the new trailer of the game released the other day, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered shocked the players. Because Peter Parker’s face is not the face of the original game; it was a modified face. Peter Parker, who previously carried the face of John Bubniak, will carry the face of Ben Jordan in the Remastered version.

The reason for this change, which surprised the players, was addressed by Insomniac, the developer of both games. Sony-owned developer company announced that they enjoyed working with John Bubniak on the original game, but decided to use Ben Jordan as the face model to better match the face of Peter Parker’s actor Yuri Lowenthal.

At this point, the players drew attention to one more point. Peter Parker’s face in the original game had become younger in the Remastered version. So Peter Parker looked younger. However, the new Peter Parker was also more like the face of Tom Holland, who portrayed Peter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The face change in Peter Parker in the new Spider-Man game, which will be released as a PlayStation exclusive game, will likely make it a little difficult for older players to adopt the game. New players who haven’t seen the previous face will probably not have any trouble in this regard.



