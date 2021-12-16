Peter Molyneux’s Legacy Has Sold $50 Million In NFT

Legacy is the next big project from Peter Molyneux, who recently revealed that the game will work with NFT as one of its main mechanics. So much so that there is an estimate that the game has already added US$ 50 million in sales of its virtual land through cryptocurrencies.

Molyneux’s proposal is that players will be able to own these lands and then work with other players when the game is released to recover their money. 22cans, a producer founded by Molyneux, explains:

“As a business association owner, you will have access to the Legacy Keys. These items can be loaned to other people who want to start an in-game business in Legacy, making them your partners. As part of your association, they will share a part of das LegacyCoin that won with you.”

LegacyCoin are blockchain-based in-game currencies. Basically the idea is to have a business model that will taper off and offer more money with each new player who joins the association. Imagining a graph, it would look like a pyramid.

Peter Molyneux is one of the most recognizable names in the gaming industry, being the creator of genre defining games like Fable. More recently, he is also famous for getting a bit carried away with his promises and often failing to deliver half of them. Let’s see how it goes with Legacy and its NFT.