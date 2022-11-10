Peter Kay Ticket Website Crashes Due to “Unprecedented” Demand

Demand for Peter Kay’s first stand-up tour in 12 years has brought down the O2 Priority website and app after the pre-sale opened today (November 10).

On Sunday (November 6), the comedian announced a number of concerts in the UK, marking his first stand-up tour since 2010. In December 2017, he cancelled a planned UK tour and refused to perform publicly due to “unforeseen family circumstances”.

After the pre-sale of tickets opened for O2 Priority customers at 10:00 on Thursday, the company released a statement confirming the presence of demand.

“We are seeing unprecedented demand for Peter Kay tickets and know that many of you are unable to access Priority,” the statement said on Twitter. “Sorry, we’re working on it. Please be patient; this is by far the highest demand for Priority tickets in the last 15 years. The pre-sale lasts 48 hours, so stay tuned.”

We’re seeing unprecedented demand for Peter Kay tickets & we know a lot of you can’t access Priority. Sorry, we’re working on it. Please be patient; this is by far the highest demand we’ve ever seen for Priority Tickets in 15 years. The presale lasts for 48h so keep checking. — O2 (@O2) November 10, 2022

An hour later, the company shared another statement: “We see a lot of Priority Tickets being sold for Peter Kay to O2 and Virgin Media customers across the UK. I’m sorry if you haven’t succeeded, but keep trying.”

Kay’s comeback tour is due to begin in Manchester next month, with the final stop of the tour scheduled for London at the O2 Arena on November 18, 2023.

General ticket sales open on Saturday (November 12) at 10:00 GMT. You can check all the dates below.

DECEMBER 2022

2 – Manchester, AO Arena

3 – Manchester, AO Arena

16 – London, The O2

17 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

JANUARY 2023

6 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

7 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

20 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

21 – London, The O2



FEBRUARY 2023

17 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

18 – London, The O2

23 – Belfast, SSE Arena

24 – Belfast, SSE Arena

MARCH 2023

9 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

10 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

22 – London, The O2

23 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

APRIL 2023

6 – Dublin, 3Arena

7 – Dublin, 3Arena

22 – London, The O2



MAY 2023

5 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

6 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

19 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

20 – London, The O2



JUNE 2023

3 – London, The O2

16 – Cardiff, International Arena

17 – Cardiff, International Arena

JULY 2023

14 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

29 – London, The O2



AUGUST 2023

11 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

30 – London, The O2



SEPTEMBER 2023

9 – London, The O2

OCTOBER 2023

7 – London, The O2

NOVEMBER 2023

18 – London, The O2

“It’s nice to get back to what I love doing the most, stand-up comedy, and if ever people need to laugh, it’s now,” Kay said in the announcement of his tour. “And given the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices start at £35. At the same price as on my previous tour in 2010.”

The comedian’s last UK tour in 2010 was titled The Tour That Does Not Tour… Now On Tour has broken the Guinness World Record as the best-selling stand-up tour ever.