Peter Jackson decided to use hypnosis to forget LOTR and look like the first time

Director Peter Jackson says he thought about hypnosis to forget his Lord of the Rings trilogy. Jackson is known worldwide as an adaptation of the epic fantasy works of author J.R.R. Tolkien, including The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Taking an unprecedented step, the director gave the green light to the entire trilogy even before the cameras turned on, which made it possible to shoot all three films in a row. The films were released every December from 2001 to 2003, bringing Tolkien’s vision to the big screen and earning nearly $3 billion in box office receipts. The third part, “The Return of the King”, also set a record for the number of Oscars won for one film: 11, including Jackson became the best director.

The Lord of the Rings also features a stellar cast, many of whom have gained fame thanks to the trilogy. Among the long list of actors are Ian McKellen, Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Sean Bean, Viggo Mortensen, Orlando Bloom, Cate Blanchett, Andy Serkis and Christopher Lee. Thanks to a budget that allows you to revive the world of Middle-earth, a talented cast and Jackson at the helm, the Lord of the Rings films changed the fantasy epic and introduced crowds of new fans to Tolkien’s work. However, Jackson felt he had missed one key aspect of the films.

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Jackson stated that he was unlucky because he couldn’t watch The Lord of the Rings movies as a fan like everyone else. Jackson loves LOTR’s source material, but felt that the years he spent working on the trilogy robbed him of the opportunity to take a fresh look at the films for the first time, like most fans. The director even admits that he was considering drastic measures, seriously considering being hypnotized to forget about the time he was working on films so that he could “sit and enjoy them.” Check out Jackson’s comments on contemplating hypnosis below:

“When we were filming The Lord of the Rings films, I always felt like I was an unhappy person who had never seen an unexpected movie. By the time there were screenings, I had been immersed in it for five or six years. It was such a loss for me that I can’t see them like everyone else. I was really seriously thinking about going to some hypnotherapist so that he would hypnotize me so that I would forget about the films and the work I had done. the last six or seven years so I can sit and enjoy them. I didn’t follow it through, but I talked about it with [British mentalist] Derren Brown, and he thought he could do it.”

While Tolkien had a devoted fan base long before Jackson brought his books to life, the director’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy extrapolated these all-too-high new heights. Fans around the world are praising what Jackson was capable of, and it’s a little depressing that a person who fulfilled so many wishes can experience the same joy. However, the true sign of a fan in the creative space is to bring your favorite material to life in an authentic and respectful way so that others can enjoy it with the same passion.

“The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” from Amazon Prime will debut on the streaming service in less than a month. Jackson, who was not involved in the creation of Rings of Power, stated that he is excited to see this, which he can do just like any other fan. So while Jackson might like to take a fresh look at his epic “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, we hope that “Rings of Power” will help ease the director’s grief when it premieres on September 2.