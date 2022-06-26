Peter Facinelli Trolls Lily Ann Harrison’s Fiance over Pregnancy News: “Why didn’t you tell me?”

Lots of jokes about Dad! Soon after Lily-Ann Harrison first got a tummy, her fiance Peter Facinelli is already causing laughter.

“Not a burrito belly,” Harrison, 33, captioned a photo of her growing belly on Instagram on Saturday, June 25, in which she noted the 48—year-old Twilight actor over her belly.

While several relatives and friends of the actress joined in their congratulations on the couple’s first child, Facinelli took a different approach.

“Are you pregnant? 😳 Why didn’t you tell me?” The New York native responded via an Instagram comment. Harrison quickly replied: ” 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️”.

A few hours before the exchange on social networks, the actress The Christmas Camp announced that she is “very pregnant” while speaking at the Romadram convention in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday, June 24.

Us Weekly previously confirmed in December 2020 that Harrison and Facinelli, who have daughters Luca, 24, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 15, with ex-wife Jenny Garth, got engaged after several years of living together.

“Peter and Lily got engaged while on vacation during a romantic trip to Mexico,” Facinelli’s rep told us in a statement at the time. “Both are overjoyed and looking forward to everything that the New Year will bring.”

The Supergirl graduate, who was previously engaged to Jamie Alexander, has been linked to Harrison since 2016.

“I sat down with him and immediately realized that he was my husband,” Harrison recalled of their first date during a Saturday panel at Romadram, noting that a few hours later she called her parents and told them that, in her opinion, she had just met the Only One.

While the engaged couple had to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, Facinelli spoke about how his former relationship with the 50-year-old graduate of “What I Like about You” influenced his new romance. (The exes now finalized their divorce in June 2013.)

“I think when Lily and I got together, it was so wonderful, and I told her: “I really want to keep it.” I want to be very careful with each other, and let’s work really hard every day so as not to get into bad habits,” he said of the “Good Deed” star during an appearance on the “Allison Interview” podcast in April. “It’s been six years and I’m really proud of our relationship because we rarely raise our voices at each other.”

Facinelli added: “I think that in a relationship at first they are great. You have this honeymoon period and it’s fantastic. … If this person talks to you in a certain way or does something, then suddenly he feels that he has permission to do it, because you didn’t say: “It hurt my feelings.” and it grows, and then you get offended.”