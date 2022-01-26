Peter Dinklage Criticizes Live-Action Snow White Film; Understand!

Peter Dinklage: During a recent appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, actor Peter Dinklage, quite famous for playing Tyrion Lannister in all seasons of Game of Thrones, on HBO, gave his opinion on Disney’s new live-action. This is the production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which will feature Rachel Zegler in the role of the titular protagonist.

According to the artist, although it seems quite progressive, after all, Zegler is an actress of Latin origin, Disney can still promote misrepresentations of dwarfs with the cast of the film. “There’s a lot of hypocrisy going on,” Dinklage said.

“No offense, but I was a little surprised when they were so proud to cast a Latino actress as Snow White. But you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look for what you’re doing there. It doesn’t make sense to me”, criticized the actor.

“You’re progressive in a way, but you’re still doing that inverted story about seven dwarves living together in a cave… What the hell are you doing, man?”, he continued with his thoughts and concerns on the matter.

“I don’t think I’m talking loud enough. I don’t know what studio this is, but they were so proud of it. All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I keep thinking: what are they doing?” he concluded.