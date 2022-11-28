Peter Buck on The Chances of R.E.M. Reunion

Peter Buck talked about whether he would ever want an R.E.M. reunion.

The band disbanded on September 21, 2011, posting a statement on Instagram saying that “as friends for life and accomplices, we have decided to put an end to this as a band,” adding that they leave with “a great sense of gratitude, finality and surprise at everything we have achieved.”

Now, in a new interview with Classic Rock Magazine (via Louder Sound), former guitarist Buck has confirmed that the split of the band is irreversible.

“When the non—musical stuff got so intense, it robbed me of some of the fun,” Buck said, reflecting on the band’s success after they became “really popular.”

“It’s just that you kind of wake up and say, “God, I really don’t want to be photographed today.” And I don’t really want to pose as an actor in some video where I can’t act.”

He continued: “I loved playing at Glastonbury, performing in front of a lot of people and selling a lot of copies of records, but that was never the reason I did it.

“And when we got to the point where we decided this was the end, it felt like a great shared experience.

“I wouldn’t change it, but I’m not going to go back to that.”

The musician continued that, in his opinion, the band ceased to exist at the right time when they were at their peak.

“The last two entries have been really strong,— he said. “But I just felt that no matter how good our last record was, it’s not really our time anymore. And that’s fair, and I understand that.

“And we were lucky. In the last tour we still performed in front of a huge number of people. We went to South America, it was like The Beatles. So everyone thought, “Yes, this is a really good stopping point.”

Last year, vocalist Michael Stipe also put an end to any suggestions R.E.M. could reunite.

Elsewhere, R.E.M.’s Stipe and bassist Mike Mills told NME in 2019 that there was still some “unknown” material that the band had never released.

“There aren’t many complete tracks like [“Fascinating”] that were completed and mixed, but we just couldn’t get it on the record,” Mills said.

“There are other things floating around, but not so much. For the most part, if it was worth releasing, we would have already released it.”