Peter Andre Wants Radio Stations to Ban The Christmas Classic “It’s the most wonderful time of the year.”

Peter Andre, also known as the “Head of the Summer Holidays,” called on radio stations to ban the Christmas song “This is the most wonderful time of the year.”

A pop singer and TV presenter has written an open letter to British radio stations, urging them to ban classics after a recent survey showed that most Britons believe that summer holidays are more important than the festive period.

Travel company On The Beach claims that the song is factually incorrect after a survey showed that 78% of respondents believe that a vacation is better than Christmas.

Now Andy Williams’ 1963 classic, which is synonymous with the Christmas period, has been called into question. This week, the song is ranked 22nd in the official UK singles chart.

Andre agreed with the conclusions of On The Beach, writing in his open letter: “The results of the survey do not surprise me. Sure, holiday pranks are fun, but let’s face it, Christmas can get repetitive and stressful.

“It is much more interesting to visit new places, learn something new and create meaningful memories, and there is no better place for this than a vacation.

“In my new role [as head of the summer holidays department], all I can do now is politely ask the radio stations to respect the point of view of the British and no longer play “This is the most wonderful time of the year” at Christmas. Maybe they can play it in July instead?”

Andre also referred to Section 3 of the CAP Broadcasting Code, accusing radio stations of false advertising by playing a song in the run-up to December 25.

“By including this track, you give your listeners false hope that Christmas and winter in general are the most wonderful time of the year, although in fact this is not the case.

— And I even have data confirming it! Recent findings “On the beach” have confirmed what we already suspected; 78% of people, that is, more than three quarters of Britons, believe that a vacation is better than Christmas.

“Therefore, it is not surprising that the overwhelming majority of the population (85 percent) agree that the Andy Williams song is factually incorrect, proving that Christmas is simply not the most wonderful time of the year. Although I admit that there are very pleasant moments during the celebration of Christmas, they are usually fleeting and often associated with a busy schedule, an empty wallet and not much to show otherwise.

“Take away the gifts, tinsel and twinkling lights, and people will be left with the harsh reality that this time of year is cold, dark and expensive.”

Introducing our new Head of Summer Holidays, the one and only @MrPeterAndre 🔥 And in his first official act, Peter's written to UK radio stations asking them to STOP playing The Most Wonderful Time of the Year because Christmas isn't, summer holidays are 😘

He added: “Take into account the cost-of-living crisis, nationwide strikes, the general rise in prices and the general bad mood of the nation, and you will understand what I mean. Not sounding like a Grinch, but instead like a proud head of the summer vacation department “On the Beach”, I will tell you, sir or madam, a vacation abroad is the most wonderful time of the year.

“It’s time to leave memories with loved ones, splash in the sea with children, enjoy sunsets on the beach and really rediscover yourself. All these magical factors make this the most wonderful time of the year.

“So, I urge you to refrain from playing something that actually misleads the public. And my request is supported by reliable data collected On The Beach.”

