Peter Andre is planning further offspring with his wife Emily

Will Peter Andre (49) have new offspring soon? The singer is already the father of four children – soul and body! The Briton from It-Girl Katie Price (44 years old) has two children — a son and a daughter. After the divorce, he met his current wife Emily McDonagh. The two lovers also have two children. But it seems that this is not the end for Andre — he can imagine another child!

The 49-year-old told OK Magazine about his family and chatted inside out. “We like the idea of having another child, because the two that we have together are the best children, but this thought usually lingers until we see other people with babies crying,” Andre objected. But the translator of the “Mysterious Girl” still seems a little unsure: “I do not know.”

As the conversation continued, he talked about his eldest son, joking: “Maybe in the next ten years Junior will bring our grandson to visit!” He also talked about his daughter Princess Tiamiya (15 years old), who may be following in the footsteps of her famous father. “She really has an incredible voice. I like to hear her sing,” said the proud dad.