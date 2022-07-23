Pete Davidson wants a family, but are he and Kim Kardashian ready to take this step? Here and the last

Although he’s known for his deadpan humor on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson wasn’t kidding when he said having his own family was his number one dream in life. In this interview, the 28-year-old man explained what a “nightmare” he was in his youth in the years after his father’s death on September 11, but now he is “preparing” to become much better for his little life. a nightmare, so to speak. This apparently caught the attention of Kim Kardashian, who has been dating Davidson for about nine months. But is a relatively new couple really working on having a baby together?

Technically, Kim Kardashian already has four children with ex-husband Kanye West: North, 9 years old, Saint, 6 years old, Chicago, 4 years old, and Psalm, 3 years old. Which is pretty complete in itself, not to mention filming her reality show Hulu. , is working on becoming a lawyer and expanding her billion-dollar business empire. An Entertainment Tonight source claims that while there has been some talk of a little Kardashian-Davidson baby coming into the mix, they’re not quite ready for all of this at the moment, saying:

Kim’s kids think Pete is so funny, playful and adore him. Pete definitely wants to become a father, and he and Kim have talked about it, but right now they are focused on building their relationship.

Part of building their relationship apparently meant covering a long distance for a while. Pete Davidson starred in the movie “Wizards!”, a drama by the famous screenwriter and director David Michaud, in Australia. But Kim Kardashian made trips down to see her handsome man. A source tells ET that they are making “constant efforts” to keep their romance going despite frequent periods of separation, including much-needed beach vacations together. Wizards production is expected! won’t be completed for some time, so there probably won’t be a baby on the horizon, at least for a while.

Nevertheless, the actor of the King of Staten Island practiced a little in the role of the father. In June, he was spotted with the TV presenter’s son Saint on a shopping trip. According to reports, as a result, the party caused some disagreements with Kanye West, who allegedly already objected to the fact that the actor had a tattoo with the initials of Kim and the children on his body. The rapper, his former reality TV star, and his ex’s new boyfriend were in a major social media battle earlier this year, but apparently she’s completely run out of steam as West has mostly retired from public life (again).

And although Kanye West was spotted in the first season of The Kardashians, Pete Davidson is definitely missing. However, the final scene after the credits hinted that Davidson was present on the set. The newly released trailer for the second season actually shows how a new person in Kim’s life has risen to on-camera status.

It is expected that Kanye West and his heroism with sex videos will no longer be part of the new season – now that aspiring dad Pete Davidson is more literally present in the picture. But, alas, efforts to have children do not seem to be the number one priority in this report at the moment, even if it remains the number one dream for Davidson.

Keep up to date with the latest developments of the infamous family and their lovers when the premiere of the second season of The Kardashians takes place for Hulu subscribers on September 22.