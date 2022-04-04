Pete Davidson Rides Kim Kardashian’s Pink Car to Chat with Scott Disick: “Must Love Postmates”

Special delivery. Pete Davidson borrowed his girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s new pink car to hang out at Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick’s house.

“Gotta love Postmates,” the 38—year-old Flip it Like Disick star wrote in his Instagram story on Sunday, April 3, along with a clip of the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star waving goodbye.

“Good to see you, bro,” Davidson said, to which Disick replied, “I’m glad to see you too! Thank you for bringing pizza!” The comedian played along with the bat, joking that he would be happy to deliver food again “at any time”, and wishing Disick good night.

“OK, be careful,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians graduate said before brushing off Davidson. “I love Postmates.”

Earlier, Disick shared his impressions of his friendship with the “King of Staten Island” star on social networks, including a video shot by Davidson on March 19 from a movie night. “Boyz Night was wild,” the Talentless founder captioned an Instagram Story video in which he and two other men slept on the couch while Davidson watched the 1982 movie “The King of Comedy.” Scrolling the camera around the room, the “Set It Up” actor grimaced at the camera, showing that he was the only one still awake.

“Scott has had the opportunity to get close to him over the past few months as Pete has been spending a lot of time in Los Angeles with Kim,” the insider said. “Scott is protecting Kim and wants to make sure that whoever she’s dating is in safe hands.”

According to the source, Disick “liked” the popular teen actor because of “how happy he makes” 41-year-old Kim. noted about Disick, who has sons Mason, 12, and Rain, 7, as well as daughter Penelope, 9, with Courtney.

The Skims founder and Davidson initially sparked romance rumors in October 2021 after they worked together during her SNL debut. Kim made her new relationship “official on Instagram” on March 12, sharing a series of photos of her cuddling with a stand-up.

The reality TV star recently spoke about Davidson, who is the first person she has dated since she married Kanye West in 2014. Kim filed for divorce from 44-year-old designer Yeezy in February 2021, and a judge declared her officially unmarried in early March, amid ongoing legal proceedings.

“I have the cutest pictures of us, and I want to say, ‘Oh, we’re so cute!'” Kim said during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show on March 16. to do is. I haven’t dated since Instagram came along. I do not know what the rules are [when it comes to publishing a new relationship].”

She continued, “I encourage my friends and the people I love to be happy. And I went for it. …Just go ahead, find your happiness. I found this. I took my time and I found it and it’s so good and I want to keep it forever.”