Pete Davidson is undergoing trauma treatment after Kanye West’s Threatening posts on Social Media

Taking care of yourself. Pete Davidson is undergoing trauma treatment after Kanye West’s threatening messages on social media against and after the comedian’s relationship with Kim Kardashian, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 28-year-old contestant on Saturday Night Live decided to seek treatment in large part because of the violent posts that the 45-year-old Yeezy designer shared during his relationship with the 41-year-old Kardashian. On Friday, August 5, we confirmed that the couple — who started dating in October 2021 after getting along when the founder of Skims hosted SNL — announced their separation after less than a year of living together. “They broke up peacefully this week,” a source said at the time.

Three days later, West shared a photo of the fake New York Times cover via Instagram with the headline “Skeet Davidson died at age 28.” The “Jesus Is Coming” rapper did not add any additional comments in the caption.

A second source later told us exclusively that Kardashian was “furious” about the post and confronted her ex-husband about it. “This is another one of his antics, and it’s not a joke for her,” the insider added. “She doesn’t take his attacks lightly and demanded that he take them down.”

West first publicly attacked Davidson in January in the lyrics of his song “My Life Was Never Easy”, which featured The Game. “God saved me from an accident just so I could kick Pete Davidson’s ass,” he reads on the track.

A month later, the producer began trolling the “King of Staten Island” star on social media. “KEEP YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE, MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM, BECAUSE THERE’S A SKIT HIDING IN EVERY DIRTY ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR KIDS,” he wrote on Super Bowl Sunday.

In another post, West told his fans, “IF YOU SEE A SKETCH IN REAL LIFE, YELL AT HIM TO RELAX WITH ALL YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER.”

Later, the Chicago native shared screenshots of the text, which was allegedly from Kardashian, with a request to stop attacking her beau on the Internet. “You are creating a dangerous and frightening environment, and someone will harm Pete, and it will all be your fault,” the text read. West signed the post: “AT MY WIFE’S REQUEST, PLEASE, NO ONE IS DOING ANYTHING PHYSICAL WITH THE SKETCH, I WILL RESOLVE THE SITUATION ON MY OWN.”

After his posts, the founder of KKW Beauty responded to West’s “constant attacks” on both her and Davidson. “Divorce is difficult enough for our children, and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly only causes even more pain to everyone,” she wrote at the time in her Instagram story, adding that she “wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive parental relationship” with the fashion mogul.. “This is what’s best for our kids, and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible at every turn.”

Kardashian, who has four children — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — with the rapper “Stronger”, filed for divorce in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage.

While the couple are still working out the details of their breakup, the Keeping Up With Kardashians alum was officially announced as single in March. Shortly after the hearing, West released a video clip for the song “Eazy”, in which he beheads and burns a plasticine version of Davidson.

“Pete is trying to pretend that he finds Kanye’s jokes funny, but no one really believes him,” an insider told Us at the time, adding that the “Great Youth” actor was trying to “downplay the impact” of the violent clip. “He really feels sorry for this guy, but at the same time he just wants to be left alone.”