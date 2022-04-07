Pete Davidson gets along “great” with Kim Kardashian’s kids: “He’s a big kid himself”

The perfect character trait! Pete Davidson’s humor helped him get closer to Kim Kardashian’s four children.

Another insider notes that the “Saturday Night Live” star “got close” to the “whole family” of the 41-year-old Kardashian star, including her children with ex-husband Kanye West, her sisters and her mom Kris Jenner.

“Kim and Pete are very in sync right now, they keep up with each other, and their relationship is easy,” the source explains. “They’re getting closer and closer, and they’re a really great couple.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians graduate became a mom in 2013 when North arrived, and Saint followed two years later. Chicago and Psalm arrived via surrogate mother in 2018 and 2019 respectively. The author of The Selfish and 44-year-old West announced the termination of the contract in 2021.

While the former couple’s divorce proceedings are still ongoing, the makeup mogul was officially declared single last month. While the rapper moved on to Julia Fox, Cheney Jones and other stars, he continued to criticize Kardashian’s relationship with Davidson via social media.

In February, the Grammy winner posted a screenshot, which allegedly had a text from a native of New York. “As a man, I will never interfere with your children… this is a promise,” the message read. “The way you guys [so in the original] raise your children is [your business], not mine. I [so in the original] [I hope] [one day] I will meet them and we [can] all become friends.”

West replied, “NO, YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

The attacks of the Yeezy designer “did not affect their relationship at all,” as a source told us in January, noting: “Anyway, this drama brings Kim and Pete closer together because he simplifies everything.”

Most recently, Kardashian spoke about the “King of Staten Island” star on Wednesday, April 6, in a clip from an upcoming ABC meeting with Robin Roberts and members of her family.

“Of course, I’m a girl who loves relationships, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan to spend a lot of time with them,” the reality TV star said. “Of course I want to take my time, but I am very happy and very satisfied. And it’s such a good feeling to just be at peace.”