Pete Davidson confirms he’s leaving Saturday Night Live after 8 seasons in an emotional statement: “I’m so happy and sad”

All good things must come to an end sometime. Pete Davidson has confirmed that he is leaving “Saturday Night Live” after eight seasons, and the finale of the 47th season on Saturday, May 21, will be his last episode.

The 28-year-old “King of Staten Island” star used SNL writer Dave Cyrus’ Instagram to share a video of Jarrod Carmichael hugging him after he debuted on the NBC show in 2014. Along with the 10-second clip, Davidson also shared an emotional message. about his weekend hours before his last episode on Saturday, May 21.

“This video was shot 8 years ago. Jarrod sent it to me last night and it really excited me. In the video, I have just returned from my very first update and sketch,” he wrote in a long goodbye. “It’s crazy to think that today I’m going to do my last one.”

There was a lot of speculation that Davidson would leave Saturday Night Live, and several reports indicated that the Suicide Squad star would sign up for Studio 8H for the last time this weekend, along with host Natasha Lyonne and musical guest of Japanese Breakfast. In a note dated May 21, he confirmed his departure for the first time.

Davidson continued his statement, reflecting on his legacy as the show’s youngest actor: “When I got the show, I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don’t, but especially then. I wasn’t really a sketch artist, I was just a stand-up artist. I knew I would never be able to keep up with Kenan Thompson or Kate McKinnon or fight them, so I was very afraid to find out what I could bring or do for such a historic, respected show and platform. I decided that since I’m a stand-up, I’ll just try my stand-ups and personal bits in the Weekend Update on behalf of myself, and I’m so glad I did it. I share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We’ve been together in good times and bad times, in the happiest and darkest times.”

The performer, who started dating Kim Kardashian last fall after she hosted the episode, shared his gratitude with the cast and crew of SNL. The show worked around his filming schedule, most recently allowing him to be absent for most of the second half of season 47 while he was filming the upcoming thriller “House.”

“I owe my life to Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL,” the Staten Island native said. “I’m so grateful, and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate that you guys are always supportive and supportive of me, even when it wasn’t the conventional wisdom. Thank you for always believing in me and being there for me, even when it seemed ridiculous. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow, and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime.”

Davidson concluded, “SNL is my home. I am so happy and saddened by today’s show. For so many reasons that I can’t explain.”

However, he also assured fans that he would be back, adding, “I can’t wait to be back next year in [John] Mulaney’s musical number.”

He signed the note “Regular Young Man Pete Davidson,” referring to how he was often introduced in the Weekend Update.

While there was speculation that Davidson would forgo the finale to attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy with girlfriend Kim, a source confirmed to Us Weekly on Friday, May 20 that the “Good Mourning” actor “will be in” the episode, which will also be his last as a full-time actor.

His departure has been expected for a long time. After an unusually heartfelt farewell during the finale of the 46th season of SNL in May 2021, fans began to speculate about whether Davidson was ready to leave the show.

“It’s been an emotional week,” the Gold Derby comedian said in June 2021 when asked about his performance. “Speaking for myself, I do not know what the plan is. Now everything seems to be hanging in the air, it just depends on the schedule,” he said, noting that this was his “seventh year”, and “usually a contract [SNL] is signed for this.”

The New York native added: “[The finale] was very emotional. I’ve worked with these guys for a quarter of my life. …I started with acne, and left with tattoos. It’s just been a crazy, long period of time, and [I] wasn’t ready for the end of the season yet because I really had so much fun.”

According to the comedian, his potential farewell was not the only reason for his increased reaction — for the first time since COVID-19, he saw a full audience, which also made him very emotional.

“Just hearing that laugh is like the laughter of the whole hall… I’m very excited to be able to perform in front of a full crowd again,” he said. “It was just a crazy night.”

Just a month before, the comedian told the Hollywood Reporter in May 2021 that he was “ready to hang up his jersey” and continue his career, but eventually returned for the 47th season of the show, which premiered in October 2021.

In the same month, Davidson worked alongside the 41-year-old Kardashian, even kissing the reality TV star when she was a presenter.