Pete Davidson celebrates Sister Casey’s college graduation amid Kim Kardashian’s breakup: Photos

Pete Davidson with his sister Casey and mom Amy. Courtesy of Amy Waters Davidson/Instagram

Family comes first. Pete Davidson found solace in his mother Amy Davidson and sister Casey Davidson after breaking up with Kim Kardashian.

Pete Davidson Over the Years: Relationships, Career Highlights and more

The 28-year-old graduate of the Saturday Night Live show celebrated the end of his younger sister’s Physician Assistant (PA) program at Pace University in New York.

“A wonderful day in honor of @caseydavidson!! PA 💙,” wrote 53-year-old Amy on Instagram on Friday, August 5, sharing three photos with the graduate. “We are so proud of you!! I love you to the moon and back🥰🥰🥰 Beautiful inside and out! We are so happy, XO.”

Pete Davidson’s Dating History: Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and others!

In the photo back, Amy was beaming next to her two children, whom she shared with her late husband Scott Davidson. 24-year-old Casey wore her white coat in celebration, and the comedian chose a gray hoodie and a black baseball cap.

“I’m proud of my mom!! ❤️❤️,” replied Carly Aquilino, who in 2015 accidentally met with the star of “Big Teenage Age”.

Pete’s former SNL co-star Kenan Thompson also toasted the event, commenting:

The new graduate was equally inspired by her milestone. “26 months and 3 emotional support dogs later!!!” Casey captioned a series of graduation photos on her Instagram account on Friday.

Casey’s graduation took place a few hours before Us Weekly confirmed Pete’s breakup with the 41-year-old SKKN founder. “They broke up peacefully this week,” a source told us about the couple who started dating at the end of last year.

Pete and Kardashian, who have children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West, were first linked after they reunited during her SNL debut in October 2021.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: what were they like

“I was on the Saturday Night Live show, and then when we kissed in the scene, it was just the atmosphere,” the Skims mogul said during the June episode of the series about her Kardashian family. “I thought, ‘Oh shit. Maybe I just need to try something different.” But Pete doesn’t come to my after party, and everyone was at my after party. He doesn’t give me the time of day.”

She continued, “So a few days later I called the SNL producer and asked, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number?’… I didn’t even think: “I’m going to have a relationship with him.” I just thought, “I’ve heard about this BDE, I need to get there.”

Pete’s relationship with the reality TV star quickly heated up when he got several tattoos dedicated to her and her family, and they often visited the red carpet together. His mom and sister even approved of Kardashian, often “liking” several comments on social networks about the couple’s relationship and possible plans for the future.