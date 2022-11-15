Pete Davidson and His Mom Have Conquered The Internet With a New Commercial That Will Forever Spoil Your Thoughts About Santa Claus

Pete Davidson doesn’t really need to promote a TV show or movie to make headlines, as the actor and comedian has earned himself a reputation as a womanizer in Hollywood and New York (and wherever Martha Stewart appears). be). And he joined the most important woman in his life — Amy Waters Davidson, his mother — for a new ad created by the gloomy company Manscaped, which will make you imagine Santa Claus in a way you probably didn’t imagine before, but now you won’t be able to forget. Oh, ho-ho-humanity!

Manscaped has become quite a recognizable brand for those who care about keeping their lower regions clean and presentable, and has been a sponsor of podcasts for many years. The company has found a gold mine in the person of representative Pete Davidson, who I think many will agree is one of the top ten celebrities whose genitals have been discussed the most over the last year or so. And this new ad uses the restrained energy of the SNL vet (among other types of energy) in a completely ridiculous way. Check out the ad below, which is safe to work with, although you still probably shouldn’t watch it there very loudly.

For those who couldn’t watch, the essence of the video is that Davidson wakes up on Christmas morning with his mom, and after unwrapping most of his gifts, Pete opens the last gift box. Naturally, the gift is the Performance Package 4.0 package from Manscaped, which includes an assortment of branded products. But the central trimmer, known as a lawn mower, is suspiciously missing from the box. Who could have taken it?

Of course! The funniest of funny people, Kris Kringle. But the mythical giver didn’t just take, take, take. He also left the Davidson family a hilariously long lock of pubic hair leading from under a plate of cookies directly to the fireplace. Which makes you think about all sorts of curious questions.

How fast does Santa’s hair grow? Why didn’t Santa just shave his junk in one of the corners of the living room or bathroom, instead of doing it in the middle of transitions from place to place? Did he hold a plate of cookies in one hand while shaving with the other, and then put the plate back on top of that tuft of hair? How did Pete and his mom get through all this unpacking of presents without noticing a pubic old man everywhere? Are they just stepping over it?

Three cheers for a hilariously silly advertisement like this, which Pete Davidson was completely passionate about when he signed a contract with Manscaped in the summer. And he shared an expectedly silly statement with People about the new Christmas ad, saying:

It’s not every day you meet a brand that appreciates and even encourages a good joke with a ball. Before Manscaped, everyone was afraid to talk about the importance of proper self-care! Their balance of quality products and not taking themselves too seriously is what we need in a care brand. Me, my mom and dirty old Santa can support Manscaped.

According to recent rumors, Pete Davidson may be metaphorically keeping his junk clean—was it even a metaphor? — because he was reportedly involved with Emily Ratajkowski of iCarly, who had previously made headlines due to an alleged affair with Brad Pitt. But, as was the case with the actor’s other dates, he doesn’t talk about things publicly, so it’s hard to understand how things are. But when it comes to difficult things standing… (Rimshot.)

In addition to his Manscaped commercial, Davidson will eventually return to the small screen to headline his first big TV show, as he will co-star with non-retired icon Joe Pesci in the comedy “Peacock” Bupkis. Of course, reports from the set indicated that the Meet Cute star had a massive breakdown, which allegedly led to him taking a mandatory break from filming. But, probably, there is nothing that a little male care would not fix. In fact, if it fixed anything, there was probably a bigger problem than anyone knew.

Check out Pete Davidson’s SNL highlights with a Peacock subscription while waiting to learn more about his new show, and head over to our 2022 TV premiere schedule to find out what’s coming soon.