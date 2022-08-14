Pete Carroll’s Reaction to What He Saw in Saturday’s Quarterback

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was pleased with how both of his quarterbacks played in their first preseason game.

Geno Smith started the game, and in the second half he was replaced by Dru Lock. Gino finished 10-15 on 101 shots, and Lock hit 11-15 for 102 yards, albeit with a fumble.

Seattle lost to the Steelers 14-0 in the first quarter, but Carroll says he was glad to see his signalmen fight through adversity and make a game of it by the end.

Speaking via the Seattle Times:

As it turned out, it was a good walk for both guys, because there was a lot of pressure on them to achieve the goal. We’re coming from behind and moving forward and stuff like that. I can’t wait to see what it will look like when we take it apart. But these were exactly the options that we were looking forward to to see how the guys were doing.

Neither player separated in week one, so the QB battle will continue when the Seahawks play the Bears on Thursday.