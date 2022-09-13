Pete Carroll reacted to the beating of Russell Wilson on Monday

Pete Carroll was elated after the Seattle Seahawks’ 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

The Seahawks were the underdogs in this game, but it didn’t matter. They played the way they needed to do on both sides of the ball to win.

After the game, Carroll talked to the media and talked about his team.

“Nobody gave us a chance to win this football game,” Carroll said via ProFootballTalk. “It just proves that it was such a team victory, such a smart, well-played game by all the guys. It was a great football night.”

That contest came down to the final seconds after the Broncos lined up to try to score from a 64-yard play. Brandon McManus had the distance to do it, but he went far to the left, which brought the Seahawks victory.

The Seahawks are now the only team with a 1-0 record in the NFC West. They will try to reach 2-0 when they play the San Francisco Fort Niners this Sunday.