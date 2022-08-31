Pete Carroll offers an update on Running Back Kenneth Walker “Seahawks” III

The Seattle Seahawks enter the 2022 season with all sorts of question marks in their lineup. One of the most notable issues is the status of rookie running back Kenneth Walker III.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll provided an update on Walker’s status. He said that he has been moving around with football lately and has been feeling much better lately. But Carroll also acknowledged that this is a unique injury, from which they do not want to rush him.

“It’s really uncharted territory for him and for us in terms of where he’s coming back from,” Carroll said via ProFootballTalk. “He’s feeling a lot better, he’s moving, he was throwing the ball today, it’s going to be day after day, and I told him I’d start punching him in the stomach pretty soon, a couple of days after now.”

Walker needed surgery for some kind of injury after the Seahawks’ first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was initially thought to be a hernia, but Carroll denied it.

Kenneth Walker was selected in the second round by Michigan State after being a unanimous All-American in 2021.

He ran for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, winning numerous accolades: the Spartans went 11-2 and won the Peach Bowl over Pittsburgh.

Walker continued to shine in the NFL Scouting Combine before moving up to 41st overall by the Seahawks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Will Kenneth Walker play a big role in the Seahawks’ offense this season?