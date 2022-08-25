Pete Carroll called the Seahawks and the Number. 1 and defender

It looks like the Seattle Seahawks have a favorite for the starting quarterback position.

Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said Gino Smith was still ahead of Dru Locke. Smith is also expected to make the starting lineup in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

“Gino was the number one guy all the time. He’s holding on to it,” Carroll said.

Smith started the preseason game against the Chicago Bears last week and played the entire first half. He completed 10 of 18 passes for 112 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

It is not known how much he will pay on Friday night, but Carroll may decide to give Smith the first half and Locke the second.

Then he can evaluate their performances and make a decision about who will come out on September 11 against the Denver Broncos.

The Seahawks-Cowboys game starts at 8:00 p.m. ET, and it will be broadcast on the NFL network.