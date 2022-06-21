Peta Murgatroyd says she had 3 miscarriages in 2 years, and talks about the “dramatic” loss while Max Chmerkovskiy was in Ukraine

A few heartbreaking years for Peta Murgatroyd and Max Chmerkovskiy. The pros of Dancing with the Stars talk about three miscarriages in two years, including when he worked in Ukraine.

Chronology of relations between Maxim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd

“I didn’t have the strength. I couldn’t open the dishwasher. I couldn’t open the refrigerator to feed Shai, to make him toast. It got so bad that my breathing started to falter. It was really dramatic,” the 35—year-old dancer recalls to People about her miscarriage in October 2021.

While Chmerkovskiy, with whom she has a 5-year-old son, Shai, was abroad, Murgatroyd was hospitalized.

“I thought [the doctor] was going to deliver some very bad news. I thought, “What happened?” His face drooped. He said: “Did you know you were pregnant?” she explained, noting that she “didn’t know” that she was expecting a baby. “Looking back, what was better for my recovery, because I didn’t have that super-joyful moment: “I’m pregnant again!” I had a moment: “You lost it.”

Every DWTS professional over the years: Where are they now?

Murgatroyd said that when she had a miscarriage, she recently struggled with COVID-19 after a trip to visit Chmerkovskiy in Ukraine. “I thought I was dying, but then I obviously realized what had happened,” she continued. “It was too much for my body and I couldn’t do it. I couldn’t believe this was happening to me.”

Chmerkovskiy added that he felt “helpless” because he was not near his wife. Murgatroyd explained that in the fall of 2020, she suffered a miscarriage while shopping at Whole Foods.

Maxim Chmerkovskiy is greeted by his wife Peta Murgatroyd when he arrives in Los Angeles after escaping from Ukraine on March 2, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. London Entertainment / Shutterstock

“I was sitting in the bathroom and crying. I’m surprised no one came in because I was crying so hard and crying, one of those deep screams,” she recalled. “It was something that would probably live with me for the rest of my life, sitting on the toilet alone, knowing what was going on and not being able to stop it.”

Dancing with the Stars

Chmerkovskiy called the miscarriage the “darkest” point in their marriage, which began in 2017. Nine months later, the couple had another miscarriage.

“I try my best to support Peta. Thanks to this experience, I became a different person,” Chmerkovskiy said. “I think if you look around, you’ll find that most of your friends have had problems [with trying to conceive a child]. I realized that it’s more common and it’s not talked about.”

Since then, the couple has sought the help of a fertility expert, starting IVF to try to have baby #2.

“When? Why me? Why can’t I have another child if it was so easy before? All these questions really bothered me, and that’s what finally brought me to a specialist,” said Murgatroyd, who believes she is struggling with polycystic ovary syndrome. “For the first time in almost two years, I feel excited. I’m in a much happier place. I got the answers. I have no other words but hope and positivity. I’m crossing my fingers that this will work.”