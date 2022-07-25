Peta Margatroyd shares the first advice she gave Sharna Burgess before the birth of her son

From one mom to another. Peta Murgatroyd shared the advice she gave to young mother Sharna Burgess before the dancer and Brian Austin Green welcomed their son Zane.

“Hire a night nurse,” the 36—year-old “Dancing with the Stars” professional told Us Weekly earlier this month. “She gets one. They have found someone with whom they will be truly happy.”

Burgess, 37, and the 49-year-old Beverly Hills graduate, 90210, welcomed their first child together on June 28. The Kid 90 actor also shares 9-year-old Noah, 8-year-old Bodhi and 5-year-old Johnny with ex-wife Megan Fox and son. Cassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil.

“I just said: “Just get through the first two months,” Murgatroyd said, recalling what she said to her DWTS co—star before Zane was born. — Because this is the most difficult part.

The New Zealand native said her advice to Burgess was based on her own experience with her son Shai, now 5, whom she shares with her husband Maxim Chmerkovskiy.

“We had a night nanny, and I have to say — I think it was the best decision we ever made,” Murgatroyd explained when asked how she and a 42-year—old native of Ukraine survived the newborn stage of fatherhood. “At first I didn’t want it because I wanted to do everything myself… but when my other friends told me how much they could help and it didn’t interfere with the mother’s connection and all that… because I was worried about it too—I feel like it made me a lot more confident.”

The founder of Peta Jane Beauty and the graduate of the Masked Dancer group tried to expand their family with the help of in vitro fertilization. Murgatroyd revealed last month that she had had three miscarriages in two years, the last of which occurred in October 2021.

Her first pregnancy loss occurred in 2020 when she competed in DWTS with partner Vernon Davis. “I feel like it just weakened the show a little bit for me and it just overshadowed everything,” she told Us. “I felt like I just didn’t have a better season because of everything.”

Since then, the ballroom professional has not returned to DWTS, but she did not rule it out and said that she would participate in competitions while pregnant. When she won the 22nd season with Niall DiMarco in 2016, she was waiting for Shy.

“I was very tired, but I was fine,” she told Us. “I didn’t throw up or anything like that, so I would totally do it.”

With a report by Cristina Garibaldi