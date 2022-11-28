Pet Shop Boys Announce New UK and European Tour Dates For 2023

Pet Shop Boys have announced new dates in the UK and Europe for the “Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live” tour — check out the details below.

The tour will now begin in Rome on June 13, 2023 with additional stops in Dublin, Paris, Helsinki and Copenhagen, and will end in Gothenburg on July 9.

The new dates also include an additional UK gig on June 26 in Brighton, while previously announced gigs include OVO Arena Wembley on June 17 with follow-up gigs in Aberdeen, Liverpool and Leeds.

UK tour dates are already on sale here, while pre-sale tickets for the new European tour dates will go on sale from 8am Central European time on Wednesday, November 30. Tickets for general sale will be available from 9 am Central European time on Thursday, December 1.

You can see the full list of Pet Shop Boys’ European and UK tour dates for 2023 below.

2023

JUNE

13 – Auditorium Parco della Musica Cavea, Rome, Italy

15 – L’Olympia, Paris, France

17 – OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK

19 – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

21 – P&J Live, Aberdeen, UK

23 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, UK

24 – First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

26 – Brighton Centre, UK

JULY

1 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

4 – Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland

7 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

9 – Scandinavium, Gothenburg, Sweden

This summer, the Pet Shop Boys were joined on stage at Glastonbury on Sunday evening (June 26) by Ollie Alexander from Years & Years, and the two artists performed “Dreamland” together.

Earlier in the day, Alexander did a cover of the Pet Shop Boys song “It’s A Sin” during Years & Years, a set on The Other Stage, a song he performed throughout this year’s summer festivals.

Reviewing the Pet Shop Boys’ performance in Hull earlier this year, NME said in a five-star review that the duo noted the band’s “unmistakable collection of greatest hits and their ability to consistently stay ahead of the rest.”

He continued: “After forty years of their career, the Pet Shop Boys from NME Godlike Geniuses still occupy a unique place in the firmament of pop music: most likely, they will sound like the soundtrack to a Russian propaganda film of the 20s, as well as discuss the role of TikTok in pop music, if you come across them one Sunday evening at Berghain nightclub in Berlin.

“This is a distinctive position highlighted tonight during their first Greatest Hits tour (and first performance at Hull), which showcases the range of styles and themes touched upon in their canon, and is a two-hour joyful celebration of their decades of pop music retention. a higher standard.”