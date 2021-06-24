PES 2022 Wins Surprise Demo For Immediate Download On Consoles

PES 2022: Konami has prepared a big surprise for fans of its annual football simulator and, without warning, released for download today (24) the demo of New Football Game Online Performance Test. Of course, this is PES 2022, peculiarly just called “new football game” in stores.

Remember that the latest edition of the game is called eFootball PES 2021 Season Update, so maybe the company is thinking about changing the identity of the franchise again. Anyway, the fact is that this test serves to test the stability of servers and connection quality, already supporting full matches.

You don’t need to be an Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus subscriber to play, just download it for free from Sony and Microsoft online stores. There’s even crossgen between PS5 and PS4, and also between Xbox Series and Xbox One! Just run if you want to play, as the demo will only be available until the 8th of July.

According to the IGN website, the demo was created with the Unreal Engine engine, and Konami guaranteed that the look of the demo still doesn’t reflect the graphic quality that we will have in the final product. Both graphics, gameplay, mechanics and balance are still in active development as you read this short note.

For now, players can only enjoy 1-on-1 matches controlling teams Barcelona, ​​Juventus, Manchester United and Bayern Munich. Konami has promised to reveal more PES 2022 news on July 21st, so let’s keep an eye on what they’re planning for their flagship franchise.

Will you download this demo? If you’ve already tested it, what do you think of it? Let us know in the comments below!