PES 2022: In ‘Great Change’, Game Can Be Free-To-Play

PES 2022: The Pro Evolution Soccer franchise may receive, this year, one of its biggest changes in recent history. Konami’s football title could hit the market in a completely free-to-play version, which would be very interesting for players.

The information was given by Andy Robinson, editor of the Video Games Chronicle (VGC), during the VGC Off The Record podcast. Despite the revelation, Robinson did not give further details on the matter, saying he only received this information from a source. Check out the video here.

The journalist said that this will be a “big change” for Konami this year and his teammates, Steven McInerney and Chris Scullion, remember the New Football Game Online Performance Test.

Participants argue about how bad the open beta is and about the fact that Konami has released the playable demo almost at random. The demo, which was released just under 10 days ago, is still available and downloadable for current and older generation consoles.

Despite Robinson’s information, it’s hard to imagine that PES 2022 will arrive for free. Last year’s version of the game, called the eFootball PES 2021 Season Update, basically didn’t bring any changes from PES 2020 and still required a fee if players wanted to play.

In addition, Konami has been releasing a free version of the game for some years, called PES Lite. It has few game modes, like myClub, and in the Local Partila and Coop mode you can only choose from 6 teams: Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester United and Arsenal.