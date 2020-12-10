PES 2021 signs a collaboration agreement with SS Lazio

Konami has announced that it will have the Italian team as an official partner, as well as other teams such as FC Barcelona.

SS Lazio is already part of the eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE partner club program. Konami itself announced it in a press release, in which it revealed the signing of a collaboration agreement that will extend over the next few years. In this way, the saga will have the full license of this Italian team, which is currently playing in Serie A. Konami will be able to use the team’s name and crest, as well as the kits and Legends. In addition, they contemplate the possibility of carrying out marketing actions in the future.

Both SS Lazio and Stadia Olimpico are present in PES 2021, the new edition of Konami’s football simulator, which this year works as an update of squads, teams and players. The Japanese have indicated that to celebrate the agreement, users of both platforms and mobile devices of PES 2021 who log in until Wednesday, December 16, will get Legends Paul Gascoigne and José Marcelo Salas Melinao.

Good harmony between both companies

Naoki Morita, President of Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. has said the following: “With our agreement with SS Lazio we strongly believe that we can reach a wide variety of football fans, players in Italy and beyond. We hope that this partnership will be long and very successful. ”

The club’s president, Claudio Lotito, has been enthusiastic about “welcoming Konami” to the team. “I am convinced that this agreement will lead us towards the development of new projects that will allow Lazio to increase its notoriety and visibility internationally. The spirit in which Konami has worked during these difficult months to start this project has been spectacular. We are excited to work with Konami and promote activities aimed at developing and increasing awareness of the Lazio brand, as soon as the pandemic allows. ”

According to the team leader, Konami’s values ​​are “in tune” with the spirit of SS Lazio. “It is fantastic when two international brands come together to create providing great added value,” he adds.

efootball PES 2021 is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.



