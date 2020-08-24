PES 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi

This is a seasonal update that will be sold separately at a reduced price. Two of the great legends of contemporary football will share a cover for the first time in a video game. Lionel Messi, from FC Barcelona, ​​and Cristiano Ronaldo, currently in the ranks of Juventus de Turin, have been two of those chosen to star on the cover of eFootball PES 2021: Season Update. The two players will be accompanied by Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) and Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern).

Messi, for years the image of the FIFA saga, is not a rookie in PES either. With this participation he already adds his sixth appearance in the saga, while Cristiano Ronaldo, formerly of Manchester United and Real Madrid, has been appointed official eFootball PES ambassador, a task in which he will not be alone. Rashford and Davies have also joined as ambassadors, as reported by Konami through a press release.

“I am incredibly proud of the cover we have set up for PES 2021. We made a big format change last year where four ambassadors were already showing up and we were excited to raise the bar this year with a world first: Messi and Ronaldo together at last.” says Jonas Lygaard, Brand Manager at Konami.

Here it is, the OFFICIAL COVER DESIGN of #eFootballPES2021 SEASON UPDATE! 🔥 MESSI. RONALDO. DAVIES. RASHFORD. 🔥 4️⃣ of the football world’s best & brightest players adorn the cover, available September 15th on PS4, Xbox One & Steam! Pre-order here: https://t.co/3XL7Wok2f8 pic.twitter.com/AN3jegdqne — eFootball PES (@officialpes) August 24, 2020

Waiting for the new generation of consoles

Konami will not release a PES 2021 proper, but will release a standalone title that will update templates and teams on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The reason for this decision is that the company is working hard on a version for the next generation, which will abandon the Fox Engine (the graphics engine of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain) to go to the Unreal Engine, from Epic Games.

The four ambassadors also appear in the Club Editions of eFootball PES 2021 Season Update, which can be obtained through digital platforms from 34.99 euros. Each of these editions introduces one player from the Iconic Moment Series, as well as a full MyClub team. The game will go on sale on September 15 in physical and digital format.



