PES 2021 Complete list of confirmed stadiums

Konami details on its official website all the fields where we can compete in the new eFootball PES 2021, which will be an update to PES 2020.

Konami confirmed this Thursday that eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE will be an update on templates, licenses and content for PES 2020 to allow more time for next generation delivery. Konami’s soccer saga will not forget about clubs, sponsorships and leagues in its licenses section, as we tell you here, but it is time to know now the complete list of real and fictitious stadiums that we will be able to select from September; the Camp Nou of FC Barcelona is among them.

Thus, the eFootball PES 2021 Season Update will go on sale on September 15 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (Steam) at a reduced price, for 29.99 euros, in its base version, although there will be more editions. PES 2022, will change to the Unreal Engine graphics engine and will then be the true leap in qualitative level that fans are waiting for both for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Meanwhile, this year we have content updates.

Over the next few weeks we will know more details about this delivery and if, as usual, we will have at our disposal a demo to test the title before its departure. “PES 2021 will offer players an award-winning game for its gameplay as well as the latest data from the season, as well as fully exclusive equipment and content, at a very attractive price,” said Jonas Lyygard, Senior Director Brand & Business Development at Konami.

Real stadiums

Allianz Arena

Allianz Park

Allianz Stadium

Corinthians Arena

Arena do Grêmio

Camp Nou

Celtic park

From Kuip

The Monumental

Emirates Stadium

Alberto J. Armando | The Bombonera

Alejandro Villanueva Stadium

Beira-Rio Stadium

Cícero Pompeu Stadium in Toledo

José Alvalade Stadium

Mineirão Stadium

Monumental Stadium of Colo-Colo

São Januário Stadium

Caldeira Urban Stadium

Gazprom Arena

Ibrox Stadium

Johan Cruijff ArenA

Old Trafford

Saitama Stadium 2002

St. Jakob-Park

Stade Louis II

Olympic Stadium

VELTINS-Arena

Wembley Stadium connected by EE

Original eFootball PES stadiums

Burg Stadion

Sports Coliseum

eFootball.Pro Arena

eFootball Stadium

Champions Stadium

Scorpião Stadium

Martingal Stadium

New Triumph Stadium

Taurus Stadium

Hoofdstad Stadion

KONAMI Stadium

Metropole Arena

Neu Sonne Arena

Rose Park Stadium

Sports park

Stade de Sagittaire

Stadio Nazionale

Stadio Orione

Villege Road



