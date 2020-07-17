PES 2021 Complete list of confirmed stadiums

Konami details on its official website all the fields where we can compete in the new eFootball PES 2021, which will be an update to PES 2020.
Konami confirmed this Thursday that eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE will be an update on templates, licenses and content for PES 2020 to allow more time for next generation delivery. Konami’s soccer saga will not forget about clubs, sponsorships and leagues in its licenses section, as we tell you here, but it is time to know now the complete list of real and fictitious stadiums that we will be able to select from September; the Camp Nou of FC Barcelona is among them.
Thus, the eFootball PES 2021 Season Update will go on sale on September 15 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (Steam) at a reduced price, for 29.99 euros, in its base version, although there will be more editions. PES 2022, will change to the Unreal Engine graphics engine and will then be the true leap in qualitative level that fans are waiting for both for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Meanwhile, this year we have content updates.
Over the next few weeks we will know more details about this delivery and if, as usual, we will have at our disposal a demo to test the title before its departure. “PES 2021 will offer players an award-winning game for its gameplay as well as the latest data from the season, as well as fully exclusive equipment and content, at a very attractive price,” said Jonas Lyygard, Senior Director Brand & Business Development at Konami.
Real stadiums
Allianz Arena
Allianz Park
Allianz Stadium
Corinthians Arena
Arena do Grêmio
Camp Nou
Celtic park
From Kuip
The Monumental
Emirates Stadium
Alberto J. Armando | The Bombonera
Alejandro Villanueva Stadium
Beira-Rio Stadium
Cícero Pompeu Stadium in Toledo
José Alvalade Stadium
Mineirão Stadium
Monumental Stadium of Colo-Colo
São Januário Stadium
Caldeira Urban Stadium
Gazprom Arena
Ibrox Stadium
Johan Cruijff ArenA
Old Trafford
Saitama Stadium 2002
St. Jakob-Park
Stade Louis II
Olympic Stadium
VELTINS-Arena
Wembley Stadium connected by EE
Original eFootball PES stadiums
Burg Stadion
Sports Coliseum
eFootball.Pro Arena
eFootball Stadium
Champions Stadium
Scorpião Stadium
Martingal Stadium
New Triumph Stadium
Taurus Stadium
Hoofdstad Stadion
KONAMI Stadium
Metropole Arena
Neu Sonne Arena
Rose Park Stadium
Sports park
Stade de Sagittaire
Stadio Nazionale
Stadio Orione
Villege Road