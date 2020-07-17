PES 2021 | All confirmed licenses (leagues, sponsorships)

The new installment, available from September as an update to eFootball PES 2020, confirms its first official clubs and championships.

eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE is the name of the new installment of the Konami soccer saga, Pro Evolution Soccer, which this September will hit stores for PS4, Xbox One and PC (Steam) at a reduced price, 29.99 euros. After knowing all the editions of the game as well as the extras of each of them, it is time to take a look at all the confirmed licenses; including leagues, sponsorship deals with full teams, and more.

All leagues confirmed in eFootball PES 2021

English League (patch day 1 to include the 2020/21 Season)

English Second Division (patch day 1 to include the 2020/21 Season)

Spanish League (patch day 1 to include the 2020/21 Season)

Spanish second division (patch day 1 to include the 2020/21 season)

Italian series A (without Inter Milan or Milan)

Italian Serie B

Ligue 1 France

Ligue 2 France

Liga NOS (patch day 1 to include the 2020/21 Season)

Süper Lig (patch day 1 to include the 2020/21 Season)

Tinkoff Russian Premier Liga (patch day 1 to include the 2020/21 Season)

Eredivisie

Jupiler Pro League (patch day 1 to include the 2020/21 Season)

3F Superliga (patch day 1 to include the 2020/21 Season)

Scottish Premiership

Raiffeisen Super League

BRASILEIRÃO ASSAÍ 2020

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B 2020

Professional Soccer League

PlanVital Championship

Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR

CFA Super League

TOYOTA Thai League

Special official sponsorship agreements

FC Barcelona

FC Bayern Munich

Juventus Turin

Manchester United

UEFA EURO 2020 – Official Championship included; Without aditional costs. It will arrive by update.

eFootball PES 2021 Season Update will launch on September 15 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Steam). Regarding PES 2022, what we can already anticipate is that it will host the Unreal Engine graphics engine and promises to be a real qualitative leap in the franchise on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.



