PES 2021 | All confirmed licenses (leagues, sponsorships)

The new installment, available from September as an update to eFootball PES 2020, confirms its first official clubs and championships.
eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE is the name of the new installment of the Konami soccer saga, Pro Evolution Soccer, which this September will hit stores for PS4, Xbox One and PC (Steam) at a reduced price, 29.99 euros. After knowing all the editions of the game as well as the extras of each of them, it is time to take a look at all the confirmed licenses; including leagues, sponsorship deals with full teams, and more.
All leagues confirmed in eFootball PES 2021
English League (patch day 1 to include the 2020/21 Season)
English Second Division (patch day 1 to include the 2020/21 Season)
Spanish League (patch day 1 to include the 2020/21 Season)
Spanish second division (patch day 1 to include the 2020/21 season)
Italian series A (without Inter Milan or Milan)
Italian Serie B
Ligue 1 France
Ligue 2 France
Liga NOS (patch day 1 to include the 2020/21 Season)
Süper Lig (patch day 1 to include the 2020/21 Season)
Tinkoff Russian Premier Liga (patch day 1 to include the 2020/21 Season)
Eredivisie
Jupiler Pro League (patch day 1 to include the 2020/21 Season)
3F Superliga (patch day 1 to include the 2020/21 Season)
Scottish Premiership
Raiffeisen Super League
BRASILEIRÃO ASSAÍ 2020
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B 2020
Professional Soccer League
PlanVital Championship
Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR
CFA Super League
TOYOTA Thai League
Special official sponsorship agreements
FC Barcelona
FC Bayern Munich
Juventus Turin
Manchester United
UEFA EURO 2020 – Official Championship included; Without aditional costs. It will arrive by update.
eFootball PES 2021 Season Update will launch on September 15 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Steam). Regarding PES 2022, what we can already anticipate is that it will host the Unreal Engine graphics engine and promises to be a real qualitative leap in the franchise on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.