“Personally, I identify as…” — Millie Bobby Brown Comments on How She Feels Playing Two Feminist Characters in Her Career.

Portraying a character you can identify with is one of the great privileges of being an actor. Therefore, when Millie Bobby Brown got the role of Eleven in “Stranger Things” and Enola in “Enola Holmes”, it became a little easier to adapt the character for her. However, there are some key changes she had to make to justify the character she talks about in the interview.

Netflix Originals, Stranger Things and Enola Holmes have given Millie Bobby Brown two different personalities. Having achieved a lot in her career, Millie Bobby Brown has received a lot of respect from many women. In fact, after the success of the first film about Enola Holmes, she published an encouraging message for young girls. Now, after the success of the sequel “Enola Holmes”, she shares her impressions of the role of two feminist characters.

Millie Bobby Brown could identify with the characters

As time changes, so does everything around us. Now women are finding themselves in more versatile roles. This is exactly what Enola Holmes represented. Meanwhile, in “Very Strange Cases,” Eleven took responsibility for evil situations and found her voice. She talked loudly about her rights and about herself. The 18-year-old actress played both of these characters. Speaking about them, Brown said, “Personally, I consider myself a feminist.”

The actress also said that she believes in the rights of women, especially children. She added that she wants to protect them as much as possible. She started working in the industry when she was still a child. The young actress of Eleven received an excellent education, and she wanted to give the same education to others. In a changing world, Brown believes we need to educate our next young generation to help change the planet.

Having said that, the young actress once also said that she wanted to inspire people with her iconic role of Eleven. Her character Enola Holmes is also an inspiring journey in which she becomes a detective, embracing femininity. That’s what this talented and skillful actress felt when she portrayed two feminist characters at the same time.

Do you also find inspiration in any of her characters?